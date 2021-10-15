Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

