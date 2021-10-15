YAM V3 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.35 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00214157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00094243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

