XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $489,110.70 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 39,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $489,110.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, John Simard sold 21,125 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Simard sold 18,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $179,999.88.

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

NASDAQ XBIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,531. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 60.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XBiotech by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XBiotech by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XBiotech by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XBiotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

