Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.