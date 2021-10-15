WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.53

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 1269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.