World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INT opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INT. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

