Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $15.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.
WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
