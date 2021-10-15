Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woodward is focused on diversifying its revenue stream. The company has been investing significantly in technologies to secure fresh businesses. It is spending on new manufacturing units and automation equipment to perk up efficiency and bolster production. Aerospace business is expected to improve in the upcoming quarters, driven by Boeing 737 MAX’s service recovery across key markets and the gradual increase in aircraft production rates. Strength across natural gas and renewables portfolio is expected to boost Woodward’s position in the power generation market. However, persistent global supply chain woes pose a major concern. Changes in aftermarket pricing might affect its sales. Guided weapons volume is expected to decline in fiscal 2022. Stiff competition from major players in the United States and abroad is another headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,626,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

