Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $116.34.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.