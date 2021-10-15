Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $116.34.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 30.17%.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.
