Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.61

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.61 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 285.80 ($3.73). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 285.10 ($3.72), with a volume of 57,694,674 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRW shares. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.61.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

