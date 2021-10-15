Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,583 ($59.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,983.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,849.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

