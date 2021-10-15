WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.94 and last traded at $122.94. Approximately 39,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

