Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.