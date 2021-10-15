Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Wintrust Financial worth $34,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

