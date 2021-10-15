Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $236.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £195.28 million and a PE ratio of -42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.40%.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

