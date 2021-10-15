Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $17,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $178.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

