William Monroe Sells 15,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe purchased 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

