William Monroe Purchases 110,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $415,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe acquired 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NYSE:ICD opened at $4.81 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

