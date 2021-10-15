William Blair Weighs in on ForgeRock Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ForgeRock in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of FORG opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

