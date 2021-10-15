Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$109.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

SPGYF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 349,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,971. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

