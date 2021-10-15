WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up to $178.18

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.18, but opened at $183.76. WEX shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.77.

Get WEX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.