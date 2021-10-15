Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WETH opened at $1.27 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.