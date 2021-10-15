Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WETH opened at $1.27 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49.
About Wetouch Technology
