WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Shares Up ∞

WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR)’s stock price shot up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 26,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 444,935 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

WesternZagros Resources ULC, Company Profile (CVE:WZR)

WesternZagros Resources ULC, formerly WesternZagros Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based international oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring properties and exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds working interest in each of the Garmian production sharing contract (PSC) and the Kurdamir PSC.

