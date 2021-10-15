Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s share price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 81,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 37.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

