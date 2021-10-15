Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

