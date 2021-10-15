Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $280.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.79.

SAIA opened at $253.25 on Thursday. Saia has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

