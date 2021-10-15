Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

