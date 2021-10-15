Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.
URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.
URBN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.