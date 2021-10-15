Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

URBN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

