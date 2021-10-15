Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $6,763,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 250.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $7,264,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

