Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Brian Duffy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,013.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 878.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.