Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAFD traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 278,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.