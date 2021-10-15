Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE:HCC opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

