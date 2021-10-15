Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

