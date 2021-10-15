Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 162.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $229,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.