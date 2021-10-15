Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Up 372.2% in September

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth about $3,809,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPCA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

