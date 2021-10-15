W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

