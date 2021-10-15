Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Vroom has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth about $112,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

