VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 275.4% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,335,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,747,000.

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

