VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $5.17. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 38,689 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

