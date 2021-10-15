Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

