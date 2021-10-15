VITE (VITE) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. VITE has a market cap of $44.28 million and $11.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00043405 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,024,276,667 coins and its circulating supply is 491,705,557 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

