Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,800,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.28% of Vistra worth $831,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 230.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 104.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 216,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $3,608,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE VST opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

