Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

