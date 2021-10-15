Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

