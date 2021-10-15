Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $25.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

