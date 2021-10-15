Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

SHOP opened at $1,412.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,462.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,359.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

