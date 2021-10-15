Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $720.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $774.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

