Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $407.43 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

