Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $8.97 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

