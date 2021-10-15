Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $11.29 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,123.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of PHM opened at $49.24 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

